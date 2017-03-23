Beyoncé Facetimes Houston Teen With Stage Four Cancer As Graduation Gift

Ebony Banks is a senior at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, Texas.
Currently battling stage four cancer, the school district held a special early graduation ceremony for “Ebob,” and as a special graduation present, her friends and classmates created the hashtag “#EBOBMEETSBEYONCE,” so hopefully she would be able to meet her idol Beyoncé.
On Wednesday, Ebony’s dream came true. She received a Facetime call from Beyonce, where amongst other things, Bey told Ebony “I love you.”
Too sweet!
