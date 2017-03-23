Canine Corner: Alfie

Alfie is an adorable senior with a wonderful personality! He was found stray and taken to a local shelter. His owners never surfaced so he was brought into the Legacy Humane Society adoption program where he is awaiting a forever home.

Alfie is 11 years old, weighs 15lbs. and is a short-haired Miniature Pinscher/Terrier mix. He is a quiet, gentle soul who loves older kids and pretty much everyone and everything! Alfie is a very sweet boy who walks well on a leash and loves to take naps on soft beds. He enjoys peanut butter treats and has a great appetite.

Alfie is a “Diamond Dog” and his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped and is heartworm-negative. To meet this darling boy, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

Check out Alfie in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Peanut HERE.*

Our Dog of the Week is PAW-ered by Paw Lofts Dallas. Dallas’ premier all suite boutique pet hotel! Now accepting reservations at PawLofts.com/Dallas. Plus, Paw Lofts will give a $100 gift card to the person who adopts Alfie– just mention that you heard about him from AMP 1037!

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.