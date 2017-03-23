Canine Corner: Alfie

March 23, 2017 7:06 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: adoptdontshop, Alfie, Canine Corner, dogs, Legacy Humane Society, lhs, puppies, Rescue, Shelter

Alfie is an adorable senior with a wonderful personality! He was found stray and taken to a local shelter. His owners never surfaced so he was brought into the Legacy Humane Society adoption program where he is awaiting a forever home.

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg/ Legacy Humane Society)

Alfie is 11 years old, weighs 15lbs. and is a short-haired Miniature Pinscher/Terrier mix. He is a quiet, gentle soul who loves older kids and pretty much everyone and everything! Alfie is a very sweet boy who walks well on a leash and loves to take naps on soft beds.  He enjoys peanut butter treats and has a great appetite.

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg/ Legacy Humane Society)

 

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg/ Legacy Humane Society)

Alfie is a “Diamond Dog” and his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations, micro-chipped and is heartworm-negative.  To meet this darling boy, please complete an online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

 

 

Check out Alfie in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Our Dog of the Week is PAW-ered by Paw Lofts Dallas.

(Photo courtesy of Paw Lofts)

(Photo courtesy of Paw Lofts)

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 6-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Nathan on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

