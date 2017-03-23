Dallas’ Own Demi Lovato Responds To Nude Photo Leaks: “I Love How Everyone’s Freaking Out About One Picture.”

Hackers have recently leaked private photos of actresses Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfriend, and Dallas’ Demi Lovato.

Lovato’s photo shows the 24-year-old lying in her bed with her top unzipped, though she remains unfazed by the entire ordeal.

The former Disney star wrote on Twitter:

I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage 😂 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 22, 2017

Lovato has been an ardent supporter of body positivity, and if she doesn’t feel the photo is scandalous in any way, there’s no reason why she shouldn’t shrug it off. Plus, she takes the power away from the scumbags who leak these private photos. She told Glamour last Fall, “When you talk about it, you take the power away from it.”

Via Refinery29