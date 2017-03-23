Dallas’ Own Demi Lovato Responds To Nude Photo Leaks: “I Love How Everyone’s Freaking Out About One Picture.”

March 23, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Demi Lovato, DFW, leak, local, Phone, photo, Photoshoot

Hackers have recently leaked private photos of actresses Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfriend, and Dallas’ Demi Lovato.

Lovato’s photo shows the 24-year-old lying in her bed with her top unzipped, though she remains unfazed by the entire ordeal.

The former Disney star wrote on Twitter:

Lovato has been an ardent supporter of body positivity, and if she doesn’t feel the photo is scandalous in any way, there’s no reason why she shouldn’t shrug it off.  Plus, she takes the power away from the scumbags who leak these private photos.  She told Glamour last Fall, “When you talk about it, you take the power away from it.”

Via Refinery29

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live