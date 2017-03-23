DFW Home Prices Continue to Set Records

March 23, 2017 12:07 PM
North Texas homes continue to get super hot, so to speak, even prior to our glorious summertime.

New figures out today show prices have skyrocketed more than 40 percent in 4 years. That’s hard to wrap one’s mind around, isn’t it?

We’re in the top 3 in the country – the others being Tampa and Seattle … and we don’t even have an ocean!!

Zillow says median home sale prices in the DFW area rose 11.1% last month compared with one year ago.

Here’s more of the good or bad news, depending on whether you’re buying or selling!

