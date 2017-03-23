Here’s The First Trailer For Netflix’s Death Note

March 23, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: death note, Horror, japanese animated series, Live Action, movie, Streaming, trailer

Netflix continues to deal the hot hand with their original programming. The streaming service’s latest project…Death Note, a new feature length horror flick.

Less than twenty-four hours ago, the LIVE-action trailer dropped for Death Note. It already has over 3.7 million views. The movie is based on the Japanese animated series which follows a high school student who discovers the death notebook. Write a name in the book and that person dies.

Death Note will star Nat Wolff, who you may remember from Paper Towns. The voice of Ryuk will be played by Willam Dafoe. Death Note will premiere on August 25th.

