How DFW Ranks In The Top 25 “Fattest Cities In The U.S.”

WalletHub compared 17 key indicators of weight-related problems in 100 of the top populated U.S. metro areas to determine it’s “Fattest Cities In America” list!

Texas… has (5) cities in the Top 25!

#4 – McAllen-Edinburg-Mission TX

#14 – San Antonio – New Braunfels TX

#17 – Houston – The Woodlands – Sugar Land TX

#22 – El Paso

#25 – Dallas/Ft. Worth

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area is the 4th fattest city in the U.S.? Ouch! Push back some of that brisket:).

Dallas/Ft.Worth needs a little gym-time too at #25!

With spring and warm weather here, health permitting, take 3 good walks this week after work, and help DFW drop out of the Top 25 “Fattest Cities In America”. We can do it!!