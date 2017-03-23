How DFW Ranks In The Top 25 “Fattest Cities In The U.S.”

March 23, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: DFW, Fattest, Ranks, top 25, WalletHub

WalletHub compared 17 key indicators of weight-related problems in 100 of the top populated U.S. metro areas to determine it’s “Fattest Cities In America” list!

Texas… has (5) cities in the Top 25!

  • #4 – McAllen-Edinburg-Mission TX
  • #14 – San Antonio – New Braunfels TX
  • #17 – Houston – The Woodlands – Sugar Land TX
  • #22 – El Paso
  • #25 – Dallas/Ft. Worth

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area is the 4th fattest city in the U.S.? Ouch! Push back some of that brisket:).

Dallas/Ft.Worth needs a little gym-time too at #25!

With spring and warm weather here, health permitting, take 3 good walks this week after work, and help DFW drop out of the Top 25 “Fattest Cities In America”. We can do it!!

