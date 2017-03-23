The NFL Is Making A Video To Show Players ‘Appropriate’ Celebrations

March 23, 2017 5:23 PM By Tanner Kloven
VP for the NFL, Troy Vincent, is tackling the biggest issue with football to date, excessive touchdown celebrations. At least the video will give everyone a good laugh. Lets face it, football players tend to do what they want. The NFL can fine them all they want but if Cam Newton wants to drop it like its hot in the end zone for all to see hes gonna do just that, and take that $10,000 fine with a smile on his face and we are all happy to let him do it.

Just for your viewing pleasure checkout a video of some of the best and probably most ‘inappropriate’ touchdown celebrations ever above. Just think about what a sad world it would be without this.

 

