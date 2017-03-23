There’s A Rumor That Brad Pit Will Play Cable In ‘Deadpool 2’

Also with the Pitt concept art came the domino, I love how they went with the Reverse domino in the concept @deadpoolmovie pic.twitter.com/ixjgvg562x — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 23, 2017

The hype for the new ‘Deadpool 2’ movie is already at extreme levels and all we’ve gotten is a teaser. Well now that we’re talking about casting the hype train is speeding up to near light-speed. Its already been confirmed that the sequel will feature characters like Domino, Juggernaut and most notably, Deadpool’s super serious partner, Cable.

We already know that Zazie Beetz will play Domino, but world is wondering who will play Cable? Names like Michael Shannon, Pierce Brosnan, and Nathan Fillion have been thrown out there but it looks like an A-lister might snatch the role.

A Reddit user posted what looks to be official concept art which shows the one and only Brad Pit as Cable with Zazie Beetz as Domino which you can checkout above.

Via Screen Rant