Amy Schumer Drops Out Of The LIVE Action Barbie Movie

Amy Schumer is a busy woman. Sadly, though, she just doesn’t have the time to do it all.

The comedian recently told Variety that she’s backing out of the project saying…

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

While Schumer is busy doing press for “Snatched” and working on “She Came To Me,” Sony had a hard deadline for the completion of the Barbie movie, which is June 29th, 2018. Apparently, Mattel has already gone forward with toy production, which could not accommodate Schumer.