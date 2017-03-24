Baby Spa Is A Thing Now

We have to admit, we are a bit, or a lot jealous of these babies.

In Australia, a spa has emerged where babies from 2 days old to 6 months can go, relax, and get a bit pampered.

Now we wonder, why do babies need to relax and be pampered. What are they stressed about?

At Baby Spa in Perth, Australia, babies can get massages, facials, and relax in their unique hydrotherapy sessions.

Apparently, the hydrotherapy sessions increase skeletal and muscular strength, and helps their digestive system and lunch capacity.

Sessions start at $66.

They do look darn cute and super relax and happy.