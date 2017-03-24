Bus Crash Leaves High School Track Coach Dead, 18 Players Injured in East Texas

March 24, 2017 10:21 AM
A bus transporting the Mt. Pleasant High School boys track team was struck by an 18-wheeler last night which had veered into oncoming traffic. The bus was tossed into a ditch.

The horrific crash happened about 20 miles north of Mt. Pleasant near Talco, Texas.

The truck then slammed head-on into a car that was driven by an assistant coach of the girls’ track team, killing her immediately. The driver of the truck was also killed.

A coach on the bus and one team member had to be airlifted to the hospital. 18 other students on board the bus were also hospitalized. The girls’ team was travelling on a separate bus which was several behind them and not involved in the crash.

Such a tragedy. Our hearts go out to these students, their families and everyone involved.

