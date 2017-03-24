Check Out Rodham Rye, A Whiskey Named After Hillary Clinton As A Tribute To “Women In History”

March 24, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: alcohol, Booze, Hillary Clinton, rodham rye, whiskey, women in history

D.C. based distellery, Republic Restoratives, original had plans to make a rye whiskey with the intent of celebrating the nation’s first female president.  That didn’t happen.  Still, owners Pia Carusone and Rachel Gardner moved forward with the creation of Rodham Rye, a blend of sourced one-year-old and three-and-a-half-year-old ryes from Tennessee named after Hillary Clinton.

The water used in the whiskey is from an Adirondack Mountain spring located on a maple syrup farm in upstate New York, where of course Clinton was a former senator.

Rodham Rye arrives in stores tomorrow, March 25, and will be available for $79, with 5% of sales from the 4,652-bottle batch being donated to EMILY’s List, an organization that assists pro-choice female Democratic candidates.

Via People

