Dallas Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Went On A Group Date To “Ellen.” Her Suitors Danced With Their Shirts Off And Had A Wet T-Shirt Contest

March 24, 2017 7:22 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, dancing, DFW, Ellen, Ellen DeGeneres, group date, local, Rachel Lindsay, Shirtless, the bacheorette, video, wet t shirt

Ellen DeGeneres hosted current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and six of her suitors on a group date to a taping of her show.  After Ellen brought out the five men, she “convinced” them to go dance in the audience, and it took a lot of bargaining, but she got them to take their shirts off as well.

The two winner from the audience dance battle then competed in a game about who knew Rachel more.  This game was actually a wet t-shirt contest in disguise.  Depending on whether they got a question right or wrong, an umbrella would flip dropping either water or rose petals.  The winner of that contest walked away with a brand new blue and white tuxedo with Ellen’s face placed on the back!

Via Cosmopolitan

