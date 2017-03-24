Dallas Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Went On A Group Date To “Ellen.” Her Suitors Danced With Their Shirts Off And Had A Wet T-Shirt Contest

Ellen DeGeneres hosted current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and six of her suitors on a group date to a taping of her show. After Ellen brought out the five men, she “convinced” them to go dance in the audience, and it took a lot of bargaining, but she got them to take their shirts off as well.

The two winner from the audience dance battle then competed in a game about who knew Rachel more. This game was actually a wet t-shirt contest in disguise. Depending on whether they got a question right or wrong, an umbrella would flip dropping either water or rose petals. The winner of that contest walked away with a brand new blue and white tuxedo with Ellen’s face placed on the back!

Via Cosmopolitan