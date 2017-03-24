Disney CEO Reveled Tons Of ‘Star Wars’ Details

Disney CEO, Bob Iger, had a lot to say about ‘Star Wars’ at a USC Conference. First off he cleared up how they will be dealing with the death of Carrie Fisher, “We are not changing ‘8’ to deal with her passing. Her performance remains as it was in ‘8. In ‘Rogue One’, we created digitally a few characters… We’re not doing that with Carrie.”

Next up he gave some details on the upcoming ‘Han Solo’ spin off. The movie will chronicle the origin of everyone’s favorite Smuggler, from ages 18-24. The film will explain everything from how he got the Millennium Falcon, met Chewbacca, and even got his name. That last one is a head turner. Looks like ‘Han Solo’ isn’t actually Han Solo’s real name.

Lastly Iger gave some info about the general future of Star Wars. The company is actually working on films that will go beyond episode 9, another “decade and a half of Star Wars stories” to be exact.

Via Variety