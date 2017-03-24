Heart-Shaped Bicycle Tail Light Look Like Testicles

Ahhhhh Truck Nutz, the gift that keeps on giving…a product that aids women in eliminating men from the dating pool immediately…a classy way of letting the world know you aren’t “packing.”

Seriously people, why would you ever want a set of testicles hanging from the back of your car? Well, for all you Truck Nutz lovers, we have a new product just for you. Do you have a bicycle? The Trend Matters Heart-Shaped Waterproof Bicycle tail light is a must-have!

A must have accessory for city cyclists: Heart Shaped Bicycle Light. So cute! https://t.co/eMTSNO6jAW pic.twitter.com/UO1BBV4DhN — Valeriu Caraulean (@vcaraulean) September 27, 2016

This glow in the dark tail light normally sells for about $12, however it’s on sale for $6.99 through Groupon. Features include, Ultra-bright red LEDs to improve visibility and safety at night, steady on, fast flash, and slow flash modes, it’s made of elastic silicone material which is waterproof, and powered by two cell batteries.

Safety first when it comes to bike riding. Nevermind that you’ll look like a total tool!