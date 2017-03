Jason Derulo is bringing his artistic talents to the fashion world.

His brand new line of clothing,¬†LVL XIII, is set to launch at Bloomingdale’s, and he is adamant his clothing is the future of luxury clothing.

One of his innovations, is jacket that can either be worn as a…jacket, or it can flipped and turned inside around to make a backpack!

Derulo promises no one will looks stupid wearing the jacket either.

LVL XIII menswear will be available in August.

Via TMZ