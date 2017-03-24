Kylie Jenner’s Latest Beauty Launch Offends And Leaves The Internet Up In Arms

Kylie Cosmetics announced that it would be launching five new matte blushes alter today, and their provocative names have people criticizing Jenner for being inappropriate, sexualizing young women, and how she should be ashamed of herself.

Two names of the blushes, in particular, threw critics into a tizzy: “Barely Legal,” a dusty rose, and “Virginity,” a deep fuchsia.

Now I do love @KylieJenner but I do find labeling something"Barely Legal" inappropriate especially when the theme is so sexual. pic.twitter.com/vkVQ3Cfue5 — Farah ☥ (@farahorsomethin) March 21, 2017

Critics accused Jenner of sexualizing young women, calling it inappropriate, and specifically mentioning her relationship with Tyga, who is eight years her senior, and possibly may have dated before she turned 18.

Seriously @KylieJenner, choose better names for your products. You have 12+ year old fans! "Barely Legal" "Virginity" 🙄 — Girl About Toon (@GirlAboutToon_) March 21, 2017

can kylie jenner not sexualize young women w her blush names like "virginity" and "barely legal" like …….. — edamami (@purgatories) March 21, 2017

There has been no word from the Jenner camp on the makeup “contoversy.”

