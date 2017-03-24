Man Arrested For Eating Pancakes In The Street

March 24, 2017 6:08 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Arrested, Pancakes

Kairon Thomas was arrested by Lakeland PD, in Florida, for eating breakfast in the middle of an intersection. He is being charged with placing an obstruction in the roadway and disrupting traffic flow.

Why? Who knows. A+ for originality, D for being a total jerk to that poor SUV. Honestly funny or not, this wasn’t the best move. Besides getting arrested, depending on the state, about 4/10 drivers would probably have just run over the guy, and we’d be lying if we didn’t say that’d make a better video.

Via TMZ

