Michigan Team Shatters World Record For Domino “Circle Bomb,” Using 80,000 Dominoes

The world’s largest domino “circle bomb” was just created by a group of domino-building experts in Michigan.

Nearly 80,000 dominoes were toppled in creating this world record for a circle bomb, meaning the dominoes fell from the center of the circle to its outer edge. Team leader Steve Price, 22, said “”The Incredible Science Machine Team is very passionate about domino art and sharing it with an audience to amaze and inspire them.”

The team of 18 builders, some from as far as Canada, Germany and Austria, spent ten days constructing this beast, which not only featured the circle bomb, but several other creations celebrating various parts of the world.

Check out the amazing video below!

Via UPI