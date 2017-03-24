New Season Of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” Begins Tonight. Guest Judges Include Lady Gaga, Kesha, And Meghan Trainor

The ninth season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race premiers tonight, debuting on VH1 after first airing on Logo.

With the move to a larger channel comes a larger budget, and the show has taken advantage by booking an A-list roster of guest judges. Tonight, Lady Gaga joins the panel, consisting of television personality Ross Matthews, Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, Celebrity Big Brother diva Michelle Visage, and of course Ru Paul.

Other celebrities tapped to guest judge this season include Lisa Kudrow, Kesha, Naya Rivera, Meghan Trainor, Cheyenne Jackson, The B-52s, Andie MacDowell, Tori Spelling, Jannie Garth, Denis O’Hare, Noah Galvin, Todrick Hall, Tamar Braxton, Lisa Robertson, Joan Smalls, Candis Cayne, Fortune Feimster and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

13 queens are looking to win the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, along with a cash prize of $100,000. Competing this year are Farrah Moan, Valentina, Charlie Hides, Trinity Taylor, Shea Coulee, Sasha Velour, Nina Bo’nina Brown, Kimora Blac, Jaymes Mansfield, Aja, Eureka O’Hara, Alexis Michelle and Peppermint.

Via Daily Star