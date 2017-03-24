Students Protest at Cleburne High School Amid Faculty Resignations/Terminations

Just one week after Head Football Jeff Merket resigned from Cleburne ISD, citing a “hostile work environment.” Students demonstrated a protest on Wednesday, over the recent departure of several staff members.

Chaos erupted as students chanted for the district to fire their principal. One student was arrested for pulling the fire alarm, prompting an evacuation.

More than 600 students have signed a petition calling for the reinstatement of an English teacher who was forced to resign after a difference of opinion with the disliked principal. Another 160 students have signed a petition in favor of the drama teacher, who has suddenly gone missing.

The district refused to acknowledge or respond to questions about the protest or the recent teacher terminations. However, the principal did have a statement regarding the student’s arrest.

“I am most proud of our student body, in their quick and orderly evacuation of the building… Our students modeled our school’s integrity creed in doing what is right, not what is easy,” LeAnn Downs wrote.