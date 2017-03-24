The Jungle Book And Beauty And The Beast Were Just The Beginning; Disney Planning Live-Action Remakes Of Seemingly Entire Library

March 24, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Cartoon, Disney, Films, Live Action, Movies

2016’s The Jungle Book received rave reviews, and Beauty and the Beast is currently breaking box office records.  These live-action remakes of popular cartoons seem to only be the beginning of Disney’s plans to create live-action versions of their popular films.

Disney has confirmed a live-action remake of Mulan, but unfortunately, rumors are flying that the remake will not be a musical.  This is outrageous, as it contains one of the best and unappreciated Disney songs of all time.

Director Guy Ritchie is at the helm for a remake of Aladdin, although no cast has been announced yet.  This will definitely be a musical.

Jon Favreau, who directed the amazing Jungle Book back in 2016 has also signed on to direct The Lion King.  They have already found their Simba too, in Donald Glover, who will be portraying Lando Calrissian in Disney’s Han Solo film.

As of right now, Disney also has tentative plans to remake: The Little Mermaid, Dumbo, Snow White, Pinnochio, The Sword in the Stone, Peter Pan, and Winnie the Pooh.

At this point, what won’t they remake?

Via Cosmopolitan

