Tom Brady's jersey was the top selling jersey in EVERY STATE in February, the 1st time that any player has led sales in all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/vqclmLc3R1 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 24, 2017

After his Superbowl 50 win everyone wanted Brady jerseys. He led sales in the month of February, in all 50 states in fact. Brady even topped sales in places where the Patriots aren’t loved by many.

His teammates also pulled out record sales, with many of them in the top 25 jersey sales.

Rob Gronkowski No. 4

Julian Edelman’s No. 11

LeGarrette Blount No. 16

James White No. 19

Chris Hogan No. 18

Danny Amendola No. 21

Malcolm Butler No. 24

Clearly February was a great month for the Patriots.