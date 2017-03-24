Video Emerges Of ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Being Beaten By Her Mother

Danielle Bregoli, the ‘Cash Me Ousside’ girl has come out defending her mother after a video appeared that showed Barbara Bregoli beating the life out of her daughter.

Danielle has come out saying that they are “play fighting” and that her ex best friend, who released the video, just took things to “another level.”

“My ex-best friend took it to a whole other level, it wasn’t what it was at all, we were play fighting on the floor, and I hit her too hard so she pushed me on the floor. She didn’t hurt me. I’m still living right? I’m not dead.”

We don’t think this is play fighting. What do you think?