Woman Trying To Scale White House Fence Caught After Shoelaces Became Entangled

An Everett, Washington woman was caught by the Secret Service trying to illegally gain access onto the White House grounds Tuesday.

38-year-old Marci Wahl was caught after one of her shoeloaces became entangled on one of the White Hosue fences and left her suspended in the air. The Secret Service first noticed her late Tuesday walking around the White House grounds, before attempting to climb a fance adjacent to E Street. Police officers helped her down off the fence before arresting her.

Just last week, a California man hopped a five-foot perimeter fence and scaled an eight-foot vehicle to gain entry oneto the White House grounds. He was charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon, as he had two cans of Mace on his person. He faces up to ten years in prison.

At a hearing at the D.C. Superior Court Wednesday, Wahl pleaded “Not Guilty,” and was released pending another hearing next month.

Via NBC