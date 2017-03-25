A New Round Skyscraper Could Be On Dallas’ Horizon

Are you ready for a new skyscraper in Downtown Dallas? It just might happen.
Sir Norman Foster, one of the world’s famous architects from Britain, is currently working on plans for a round tower for Downtown Dallas (check out the concept picture below). Developer H. Ross Perot Jr.’s Hillwood Real Estate firm has hired the 81-year-old to plan things out.
If everything works out, the towering nearly 70-story million-square-foot building would be across the way from the Perot Museum of Nature and Science on Woodall Rodgers Freeway (at Field Street: where Bank of America used to be).
This would be the tallest skyscraper built in Downtown Dallas in three decades.
Source: Dallas News
