A New Round Skyscraper Could Be On Dallas’ Horizon

Are you ready for a new skyscraper in Downtown Dallas?  It just might happen.

Sir Norman Foster, one of the world’s famous architects from Britain, is currently working on plans for a round tower for Downtown Dallas (check out the concept picture below).  Developer H. Ross Perot Jr.’s Hillwood Real Estate firm has hired the 81-year-old to plan things out.

If everything works out, the towering nearly 70-story million-square-foot building would be across the way from the Perot Museum of Nature and Science on Woodall Rodgers Freeway (at Field Street: where Bank of America used to be).

This would be the tallest skyscraper built in Downtown Dallas in three decades.

Source: Dallas News

