‘Assassin’s Creed’ May Be Getting It’s Own TV Show.

There’s no denying that the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ movie was a massive disappointment, a $125 million disappointment in fact. Sadly the film adaptation for the wildly popular Ubisoft game franchise falls in line with countless other horrible video game movies.

Well, it looks like Ubisoft hasn’t given up on it’s dreams for the franchise. Assassin’s Creed Head of Content, Ymar Azaiza, revealed on Reddit that the company is looking to make a TV show set in the Assassin’s Creed universe. We also know that back in 2016 Ubisoft began talking with Netflix about creating a Television series. So, it’s still early but there might be an Assassin’s Creed TV show way down the road.

Via Commicbookmovie.com