Season 7 may still be a ways away buy HBO has got something to hold you over until the July 2017 premiere. Vintage Wine Estates nad HBO have teamed up to release a special ‘Game of Thrones’ wine collection. Wine Enthusiast’s 2011 Winemaker of the Year Bob Cabral was at the helm of these three special edition wines.

The special edition wines, which are all available online, include $19.99 Chardonnay, a $19.99 rich Red Blend, and a $49.99 intense Cabernet Sauvignon.

