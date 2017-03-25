Jon Gosselin Is Now A Stripper

Wonder what Kate thinks of this?

Believe it or not, Jon Gosselin is debuting as a stripper in the “Untamed Male Revue” in the Dusk Nightclub at Caesars Atlantic City (feel free to watch the video above to get an idea of what he’ll be doing).

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 reality star will dance in this burlesque-style review (equal parts Magic Mike/Thunder From Down Under): set to open on Jon’s birthday on April 1st (and, no, it’s not a joke!).

Apparently, Jon’s been working out and practicing for the past few weeks: and will only strip down to his undies.

Source: TMZ

