The Official Trailer for ‘Justice League’ Is Here and It’s Epic

March 25, 2017 3:51 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Aquman, Batman, Batman vs Superman, BvS, Cyborg, Justice League, Movies, Queen Mera, Superheroes, Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman, Zack Snyder

So we’ve all see the teaser trailer that’s out for Justice League, the official trailer now out has everyone geeking out and trying to guess director, Zack Snyder’s next move. We learned in the first trailer that Batman was putting together a team of incredible misfits? But what does this one say? You see Batman take the lead in putting together a new super-team to protect Earth. “That was always our intention, that Justice League would be this continuation for Batman to evolve into a more complete hero,” Snyder says when talking about Robin’s recent isolation in BvS.

In an interview with USA Today Snyder talks about what’s really great about this movie: “The thing that’s awesome about these icons is that a lot of them we haven’t seen in the movies before on the big screen.”

So what about Superman? It’s hard to have a Justice League without Superman, right? Well we’d almost like to believe Batman vs Superman was a prequel to Justice League. Snyder even mentions, “It was always a super-intriguing concept to me to have this opportunity to have him make that sacrifice but also have him be this, in a weird sort of way, the why of Justice League. All that comes into play. It’s fun for us but it’ll be interesting for audiences what we do with him.”

What do you think of the new trailer?

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live