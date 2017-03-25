The Sushi Donut Is Here

Before you jump to any conclusions just listen. No, this is not some horrible combination of raw fish, sugar and dough. What the Sushi donut really is is just sushi shaped in a donut circle. This awesome invention was first discovered by food blogger, Sam Murphy, who took a greased donut mold and filled it with rice and topped it with black sesame, ginger, wasabi, cashew Mayo & avocado.

Sushi Donuts 🍙 Simply grease a donut mould with coconut oil, mould in cooled sushi rice and then gently remove by lifting the pan upside down. Decorated with black sesame, ginger, wasabi, cashew Mayo & avocado ☺️🤓 #vegan A post shared by SAM (@sobeautifullyreal) on Jun 6, 2016 at 5:16pm PDT

The idea has quickly caught on and lots of people, including restaurants are making their own amazing sushi donuts.

// YASSS i just made these #sushidonuts 🍚🍣🍩🍩 @hirosushibar_au A post shared by rhi rhi / nono-chan / bad gal (@rhiannonbradshaw) on Jun 15, 2016 at 12:52am PDT

Via Huffington Post