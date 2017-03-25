Twitter Is Considering A Pay Service For The First Time

They’ve been completely free for 11 years to (currently) 319 million users worldwide: but that might change soon!

Twitter is toying with the idea of creating a premium paid/subscription version of its network for professionals. Just like Facebook, Twitter offers a free social media service because they’re supported by advertising. But recently their profit isn’t where they want it to be, so they’re contemplating a more enhanced (AKA: pay/subscription) version of TweetDeck.

So far, it doesn’t look like Twitter’s considering charging all of their users.

Twitter Considering Paid Subscription Tier for Professional Users on TweetDeck at $20/Month https://t.co/o9P0lB3j9M by @mbrsrd pic.twitter.com/A1dhUmrF7L — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) March 24, 2017

Source: Reuters

