VIDEO: Teenager Saves His Choking Friend’s Life With The Heimlich Maneuver

There must be a part of you that thinks you’ll never have to use the Heimlich Maneuver you learned back in school.

Luckily, Ian Brown (a freshman at Central High School in La Crosse, Wisconsin) knew the Heimlich Maneuver…and moved fast to save his friend Will Olsen’s life. As you’ll see in the video above, Will was obviously choking and holding his stomach: and Ian acted quickly to save him with the famous medical maneuver.

Ian credits his quick response to the emergency to the training he received as a Police Explorer with the La Crosse Police: who taught him how to perform the Heimlich Maneuver.

Pondering a refresher course with the Red Cross?

Source: USA Today

