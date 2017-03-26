Autonomous Driving Uber Crashes in Arizona

Well that didn’t take long.

As hesitant as we all are of self driving cars, we all knew this was going to happen. Earlier this year Uber started a program where they would test autonomous driving cars in Pennsylvanian and Arizona. A report from earlier this month showed that the vehicles needed human assistance at least once every mile. According to Fresco News on Friday the autonomous Uber was in self driving mode while it was making a turn and an oncoming vehicle did not yield to the Uber and collided with the vehicle causing it to flip over on its side. The Uber was only carrying its two safety drivers whom take control of the self driving car when it needs assistance. The two were okay, since then the company has suspended the self driving program in Arizona following the accident. Take a look below at the accident.

Glad everyone is okay, how does this make you feel about autonomous driving cars? Leave a comment below.