Iconic Dallas Burger Joint Being Accused of Discrimination

Keller’s Drive-in burger restaurant has reinstated an old policy that bans motorcyclists from eating on the premises.

Just over a year ago the original owner passed away, leaving this 66 year old restaurant to his son. The motorcyclists that have been dinning at the restaurant for years, have now been turned away. The drive in restaurant has been a popular place for car, and motorcycle shows. CBS DFW interviewed a fellow motorcyclist on the manner at hand, “That’s kind of the cornerstone of what that place is built on they have a decent burger but people of come up there with the family look at the cars look at the bikes.” According to the new owner John Keller, the owners son. “It turned into a biker hang out they wouldn’t let other customers park there I’ve seen them yell at customers.” Apparently bikers have hosted multiple charity events at Keller’s in past. With this new policy instated social media has been heating up with complaints and some are considering a protest at Keller’s this weekend.

Let us know what you think in the comments below.