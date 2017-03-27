‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Just Signed With A Production Company

The now famous ‘Cash Me Ousside’ gild, Danielle Bregoli, just officially signed with a production company. The company hopes to sell a loosely formatted, unscripted show, based around and staring, of course, Danielle.

The company in question is the high powered, IMG and their original content department. The company is actually so confident that they won’t actually shoot anything. They expect to sell the concept without any preview reel. This isn’t that much of a stretch, after all Danielle already has a huge following and a lot of dramatic moments from her Dr.Phil prevalence to her fist fight video with her mother.

We knew this was only a matter of time ever since Danielle’s manager confirmed that she and her mother had been approached by 7 different production companies, 4 of which were interested in unscripted television.

Via TMZ