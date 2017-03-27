Dad and Daughter Record Routine for Mom but 7 Million People Also Watched It

March 27, 2017 12:29 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: cant stop the feeling, Cute, Dad and Daughter, dance, JT, Justin Timberlake

A dad and daughter decided to take advantage while mom was out to record a cute routine to Justin Timberlake’s “Cant Stop the Feeling.” Dad Josh Rinder and his 6-year-old daughter, Audrey, choreographed a full dance to the song. What was supposed to be just a video for mom turned out being a video for 7 million other people to watch! The cutest part is probably their coordinating pink outfits (look at dad’s trousers)! This is on our list of top cutest videos we’ve ever seen. It will make you happy watching it!

The video even received a shout out from none other than JT himself!

