Did Cuba Gooding Jr. Take it to Far?

Twitter is not happy with Cuba Gooding Jr.

On Sunday, Cuba Gooding Jr. along with the rest of the cast of American Horror Story: Roanoke were in attendance of Paley fest in Los Angeles. While Kathy bates was being introduced to the stage, Paulson stood up to applaud her. She was sitting next to Cuba at the time, while she turned her back to him he lifted up her dress. Paulson didn’t notice at the time, until she did she snatched her dress away and just laughed it off and the panel continued. She didn’t seem angry that her co star lifted up her dress. Did not seem like a big deal at the time, until Twitter saw. Now Gooding Jr is being torn apart on social media, and some are even demanding that he apologize to Paulson. Check out the clip from the panel and letus know your thought on the matter, did Twitter take it to far or Gooding Jr?