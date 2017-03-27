Elderly Man Shooting Free Throws Goes Viral After Upstaging A Man’s Cross Fit Trick

Have you ever been upstaged by your little brother or sister? Yeah, it hurts. That was YOUR moment!

So what happens when you get upstaged by an elderly man in the background of your super cool cross-fit type stunt?

Ok, we don’t really have an answer for that question, so just keep your eyes on the senior in the background. He’s throwing up free throws like it’s his job. And he’s insanely good at it. Meanwhile, you’ve got this other dude trying to balance on a stack of fourteen of so dumbbells.

Bearded douche w/a a rib tattoo doing something unnecessarily athletic, outshined by senior draining free throws. pic.twitter.com/eL4BNqLvqi — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) March 26, 2017

Clearly, the elderly man in the background is our hero!