Harry Styles debut solo single might finally be on the way.

A teaser aired between segments of The Voice U.K. that allude to April 7th being the release date of his song.

HARRY STYLES IS COMING pic.twitter.com/3HC8uMFx7B — Karoline APRIL 7th! (@jwkaroline) March 25, 2017

Styles also returned to Instagram, posting three consecutive blank white images.

A post shared by @harrystyles on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Last summer, Styles signed a solo deal with Colombia Records, and four of his solo songs were registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

APRIL 7TH. OKAY. The news of his single has me making inaudible raptor noises & crying a lot. A lot. I cannot wait. Literally.#HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/h09jOidXe8 — 트리스 (Tris) ♡ (@Amourevy) March 25, 2017

'Harry Styles to release solo music on April 7th' pic.twitter.com/StXUfkgnro — Suki✨ (@abiwebb_xx) March 25, 2017

We certainly have something to look forward to April 7th now!

Via E!