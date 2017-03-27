Let The Soothing Sounds Of Steve Urkel Sing You To Sleep

Are you having trouble sleeping? Do you toss and turn all night long? We may have a solution.

A mattress company called Casper just started the “Can’t Sleep” campaign which features a hotline number you can call 24/7 in the event you can’t sleep. The hotline features eight options to help you sleep…

First, you need to call 888-890-2040, then select one of the options below.

Ocean

Wind Chimes

Time Travel to the 90s

Hypnosis

A Motivational Speech

A Grandma Who Misses You

The History of Cocktail Weiners

Steve Urkel Sings A Lullaby

BONUS! You can actually speak to the marketing company who came up with the idea.

Wait, what? Talk to a grandma who misses you??? And that’s not even the weirdest one! What about the history of cocktail weiners? That sounds interesting!