Let The Soothing Sounds Of Steve Urkel Sing You To Sleep

Are you having trouble sleeping? Do you toss and turn all night long? We may have a solution.
A mattress company called Casper just started the “Can’t Sleep” campaign which features a hotline number you can call 24/7 in the event you can’t sleep. The hotline features eight options to help you sleep…
First, you need to call 888-890-2040, then select one of the options below.
- Ocean
- Wind Chimes
- Time Travel to the 90s
- Hypnosis
- A Motivational Speech
- A Grandma Who Misses You
- The History of Cocktail Weiners
- Steve Urkel Sings A Lullaby
- BONUS! You can actually speak to the marketing company who came up with the idea.
Wait, what? Talk to a grandma who misses you??? And that’s not even the weirdest one! What about the history of cocktail weiners? That sounds interesting!