Liam Payne Is Now A Father! Singer Welcomes Son With Cheryl Cole

Congratulations, Liam Payne!
The 23-year-old singer welcomed his first child, a son, with English singer Cheryl Cole. The two met on the set of The X Factor when Cole was a judge when Liam initially auditioned.
Liam wrote on Instagram after his son was born, “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.”
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless… wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!
The two have not named their baby as of yet.
Via Mashable