Liam Payne Is Now A Father! Singer Welcomes Son With Cheryl Cole

March 27, 2017 8:20 AM
Filed Under: Baby, Cheryl Cole, father, liam payne, One Direction, son, X-Factor

Congratulations, Liam Payne!

The 23-year-old singer welcomed his first child, a son, with English singer Cheryl Cole.  The two met on the set of The X Factor when Cole was a judge when Liam initially auditioned.

Liam wrote on Instagram after his son was born, “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow!  I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far.”

The two have not named their baby as of yet.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live