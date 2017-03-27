Maxwell Announces U.S. Tour Dates, Shares ‘Gods’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Maxwell has announced a run of tour dates beginning this spring.

The run kicks off on May 23rd in Nashville TN. Common, Ledisi and Leela James have been tapped as support.

Public on-sales begin starting this Friday, March 31st at 10am local time.

The singer also shared a new Los Angeles-centric music video for his song “Gods,” which you can preview below.

5/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

5/24 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena^

5/26 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

5/27 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amphitheater*

5/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Resort Spa & Casino – Event Center*

5/30 – Kettering, OH (Dayton) @ Fraze Pavilion*

6/1 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena*

6/2 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino*

6/3 – Baton Rouge, LA @ River Center**

6/4 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium*

6/6 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena**

6/8 – Newark, NJ @ The Prudential Center**

6/9 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino**

6/10 – Nassau, NY @ Nassau Coliseum**

6/13 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center**

6/15 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center*

6/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena*

6/23 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Arena**

^w/ Common & Ledisi

*w/ Ledisi & Leela James

**w/ Ledisi only

