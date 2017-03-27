Mom Writes Thank You Note To Police After Daughter’s Arrest

Most parents wouldn’t be upset with the cops if their child was arrested but not many would write a tank you note to the police. Well this mom did just that…

This woman’s daughter was arrested for underage drinking during spring break. Something that some of us might be able to relate to but just about every parents worst nightmare.

In the letter, the mother thanks officers for how kind, but firm they were with her daughter, and with hundreds of miles separating the two it’s easy to see how thankful she was that the police helped to ease her worries.

Via Elite Daily

