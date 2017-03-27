Mother Outraged over Sons Mistreatment By TSA at DFW Airport

On Sunday morning a woman posted a video of her son being extensively being patted down by the TSA at DFW international airport.

The mother, her son and the rest of the family missed their flight and were held for a better part of an hour due to this incident. Jennifer Williamson, who posted the video had requested the TSA screen her son in "other ways" because he has Sensory Processing Disorder. She claims that her and her family "were treated like dogs." "Let me make something else crystal clear. He set off NO alarms. He physically did not alarm at all during screening," Williamson said in her Facebook post. Apparently the police were even called in and flanked him each side. Williamson hopes the incident shines a light on others who have been in the same position. "Please, share… make this viral like the other children's videos with TSA." The video shows young Aaron being patted down very thoroughly by the TSA.