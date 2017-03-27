Netflix Debuts New Trailer For New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary, “Casting JonBenet”

Netflix continues its trend of amazing documentaries with the upcoming Casting JonBenet, a look at the unsolved 1996 murder of child pageant queen JonBenet Ramsey.

Kitty Green’s film is being billed as a “documentary hybrid,” and was released to rave reviews at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film follows actors from Boulder, Colorado, the hometown of the Ramsey family, as they audition for roles in the reenactment of the unsolved December 1996 crime.

The actors auditioning for the role share their memories of the tragedy, and how the murder affected them personally, and also weigh in on who they think committed the crime.

In a press release, Netflix Vice President of Original Documentary Programming Lisa Nishimura said “Kitty boldly embraces the tradition of innovative risk-taking within the documentary filmmaking mode with her remarkable work on Casting JonBenét. Netflix is the ideal home for showcasing Kitty’s sharply rendered vision of a mythic American tragedy to a global audience, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the crime.”

Casting JonBenet premiers on Netflix April 28.

