Scientists Convert Spinach Leaves Into Human Heart Tissue

Believe it or not, but scientists are working on using spinach leaves as a way to repair damaged heart tissue. Spinach leaves have very fine veins, much like the blood vessels of a human heart. In the past, scientists have tried to create alternatives using 3D printers. Unfortunately, the printers have trouble with those tiny blood vessels.

The gist is that scientists were able to grow human cells around the plant’s veins. Not only that, but the veins were able to allow blood flow.

