The Age You Peak, According to Science

For all of us who dream of still learning a second language… yes, we are indeed long past our peak of doing such. However, the vocabulary in our native tongue doesn’t peak until age 71 according to research.

Here are the ages we peak at various life endeavors:

Learning a new language – age 7

Brain processing power – age 18

Attractiveness and life satisfaction – age 23

Finding a partner for marriage – age 26

Running a marathon – age 28

Playing Chess – age 31

Remembering Faces – age 32

Vocabulary – age 71

Psychological well-being – age 82

I’m most intrigued by the last one. Does it really take that long? 😉

In what areas are you still improving?

I’m getting better and better at eating those mini cupcakes that keep showing-up in the break room.