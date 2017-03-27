The Raiders Are Officially Moving To Las Vegas

Raiders to Vegas: 31-1 Miami opposed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2017

The NFL approved the move from Oakland to Las Vegas with 31 votes for and only 1 against, with only 24 votes needed. The Miami Dolphins were the only franchise to vote against the move.

The franchise isn’t moving for another two years though and for now they will still be called the Oakland Raiders. Oakland is really losing everything, with the Warriors officially moving to San Francisco back in January of 2017.

Without a doubt sports betting will see a huge rise with the move, and with tourism already so prominent people will come from all around to see their team play in Vegas.