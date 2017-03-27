The Weirdest Items Texans Shop For Online, Plus The Item We Searched For More Than Any Other State

Online shopping certainly has its risks and rewards. You never know the quality of the product you purchased until it arrives on your doorstep, but you also never have to put on pants.
It’s convenient and easy, so we like it, but it does make it easier for online entities to track exactly just what we are buying. There isn’t any anonymity in online shopping. Estately used that data and analyzed the Google trends from each state to find the most searched items, plus the item each state searched for more than any other state.
For the great state of Texas, the items most searched for on Google Shopping are:
- Truck gun rack
- Cowboy hat rack
- Boot-cut jeans
- ’90s overalls
- Daisy Duke shorts
- Leather cuffs
- Concealed carry corset
- Five-toe shoes
- Waterless urinal
- Confederate flag bumper stickers
- Nazi memorabilia
- Casket sprays
- Hillary toilet paper
- Igloo mini fridge
- Urinary catheter
- Motorized kayak
And the item more than searched for than any other state? The motorized kayak!
Check out the map below for what each state searched for the most!
Via Guide Live